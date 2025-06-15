Lil Wayne's The Carter series allegedly comes to an end with it's last installment, The Carter VI, failing to secure the number-one spot on the Billboard charts. It was announced on Sunday (June 15) that the sixth installment debuted at No. 2 with it's lowest-selling debut in the series at 114,000 units. 2,000 units less than the original Carter sold in it's first-week at 116,000 in 2004.

The album featured guest appearances by BigXThaPlug, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, Big Sean, and more. Nicki Minaj would join the rollout last weekend with the surprise appearance on the "Banned From NO (Remix)." Weezy's protege would take shots at Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe on the track.

Weezy F. Baby dropped a Lil Baby and Future collaboration, "Momma Don't Worry," last Thursday (June 12) to support the album. LL Cool J would also join the rollout, appearing at Wayne's Madison Square Garden pop-up concert. LL would perform his classic "Rock The Bells" as Weezy performed his new verison of the song, "Bells."

Lil Wayne has addressed the mixed reviews surrounding Tha Carter VI with calm resolve. While Clash praised tracks like “Hip-Hop” and “Bein’ Myself” as some of his finest work, others like Pitchfork and Slant criticized the album for lacking cohesion and urgency. Despite the polarized reception, Wayne has made it clear that he isn’t chasing critical approval.

In interviews, he emphasized his creative freedom over chart dominance. Speaking with Zane Lowe, he described his process as rooted in expression, not competition. His focus is on making music that feels genuine, regardless of mainstream expectations.