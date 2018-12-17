republic records
- MixtapesSki Mask The Slump God Emerges From The Depths With Comeback LP "11th Dimension"Ski Mask has clearly been through a lot, and we are happy he's back. ByZachary Horvath1075 Views
- MusicMonte Lipman Net Worth 2024: What Is The Music Executive Worth?Explore the remarkable journey of Monte Lipman, co-founder of Republic Records, and his strategic vision in the music industry.ByRain Adams1171 Views
- MusicThe Weeknd's Albums, RankedHere are The Weeknd's albums and Mixtapes, ranked. ByBarnell Anderson23.8K Views
- MusicKenneth Petty Surprises Nicki Minaj With "Super Freaky Girl" CelebrationAs the chart earns Nicki new accolades, her husband wanted to make her feel special.ByErika Marie6.8K Views
- NewsKash Doll Links Up With Juicy J For "Like A Pro"Kash Doll comes with nothing but energy on the throwback-inspired Like A Pro."ByJoe Abrams2.2K Views
- GramCoi Leray Graduates High School, Celebrates With Republic Records CEOsShe reminded her followers and fans that it's never too late to reach your goals.ByErika Marie12.6K Views
- MusicDrake's Label Sparks Album Speculation On TwitterRepublic Records and Universal Music Group both posted cryptic pictures of Drake, with some speculating that his album could be coming soon.ByAlex Zidel20.4K Views
- MusicBillie Eilish Agrees With Tyler, The Creator: "Urban" Shouldn't Be A Music CategoryBillie Eilish recently shared that she backs Tyler, The Creator who stated that "urban" shouldn't be a category to describe music by people of color.ByErika Marie7.0K Views
- MusicRepublic Records Bans Use Of The Term “Urban” Within LabelThe label has decided to stop using the "outdated" term.ByMadusa S.1008 Views
- GossipDid 88GLAM Get Dropped From XO Records?88GLAM fans fear that the group has broken up after Derek Wise and 88 Camino reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.ByAlex Zidel16.9K Views
- MusicSteven Victor Speaks On Pop Smoke's DeathSteven Victor helped develop Pop Smoke's career once he moved to Republic Records, sticking with him until his death.ByAlex Zidel7.0K Views
- MusicPop Smoke's Label Issues Statement On His DeathFollowing the murder of rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, Republic Records has offered their condolences. ByMitch Findlay2.8K Views
- Original ContentKiana Ledé Is Seizing Her Second Chance At A Music Career In New MTV Series: "It's Time"The R&B singer chatted with us about her first headlining tour & getting a second chance at a first impression.ByErika Marie2.6K Views
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Shows First Wedding Present & Teases Imminent CeremonyNicki Minaj needs hella gifts for her new house.ByAlex Zidel48.2K Views
- NewsKemba Is His Own Role Model On "Peter Pan"In conclusion, this song slaps.ByNoah C2.6K Views
- NewsKemba Mourns And Grows On His Major Label Debut, "Gilda"Kemba's major label debut is a complete statement on the ongoing process of growth. ByNoah C2.3K Views
- NewsJay Sean Returns With New Single "With You" Featuring Gucci Mane & Asian DollJay Sean re-signs with Republic Records and drops a new single.ByAlex Zidel7.4K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Ties The Beatles With Top 3 Billboard RecordAriana Grande is the second artist in music history to hold the title after The Beatles.
ByErika Marie2.9K Views
- NewsKemba Is Back With New Track "Deadass"Kemba returns with "Deadass."ByAron A.3.5K Views
- MusicKiana Ledé Reveals How She Bounced Back After Being Dropped From Her LabelA tale of perseverence. ByZaynab3.6K Views