Ski Mask The Slump God Emerges From The Depths With Comeback LP "11th Dimension"

Ski Mask has clearly been through a lot, and we are happy he's back.

Ski Mask The Slump God is one of hip-hop's weirdos, but in the best way possible. Over the years, fans have come to love the cooky personality that he exudes, as well as his creativity and adaptability. So, after dropping STOKELEY in 2018, a lot of people were saddened as he took quite the long absence. Sure, there was the Sin City The Mixtape in 2021, but we think we can speak for quite a few out there when we say that we were hoping for an album. Well today that all changes, as Ski Mask The Slump God has just come through with 11th Dimension. This is his official sophomore studio album, and it features a nice collection of high-end talent.

Those include Future, ATL Jacob, XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Skillibeng, The-Dream, and Corbin. Leading up to its release, Ski Mask put out a tandem of singles, the rage inspired "Shibuya", and the rock/trap combo that is "Headrush". In typical fashion, a majority of the tracks are short and to the point, and include some hilarious bars, along with the speedy flows. However, there are a few wildcards like "WDYM," which features a watery and tropical vibe and sees Ski get introspective. The-Dream (surprisingly) joins him on the beautifully sung chorus as well. Some fans are saying that 11th Dimension is not living up to the hype after such a long wait. But you have to remember Ski was dealing with the losses of his closest friends (XXX and Juice). He has not been shy about much it has affected him, so him simply returning is rewarding.

Listen To 11th Dimension By Ski Mask The Slump God

11th Dimension Tracklist:

  1. DragonTooth
  2. Monsters Inc. with ATL Jacob (feat. Future)
  3. By Myself
  4. Earwax
  5. Full Moon
  6. Part The Sea
  7. Jah's Interlude (feat. XXXTENTACION)
  8. WDYM
  9. Tuk-Tuk
  10. Wake Up! (feat. Juice WRLD)
  11. Hulk
  12. Headrush
  13. Frozen One
  14. KillStreak
  15. From Yard (feat. Skillibeng)
  16. Him Jung Un
  17. Let It Breathe
  18. Mandalorian
  19. Jump
  20. Shibuya
  21. Go! (feat. Corbin)

