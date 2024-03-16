Ski Mask The Slump God Drops His First Solo Single In Nearly 2 Years With "Shibuya"

Ski Mask The Slump God has always been a fun, experimental, and hilarious figure in hip-hop. He is immensely talented and is someone you can count for some speedy flows and creative bars. There are not too many rappers like him, but unfortunately for fans, he just does not drop much. However, with Ski Mask's new single "Shibuya," hopefully this a sign that he is ready to release more material.

This in the Florida native's first solo single since October 2022 with "OOGA BOOGA!" On that track Ski Mask sports an easy-going flow over a bouncy beat. Rumors had it that this was going to be a single for his eagerly-awaited sophomore album 11th Dimension. His debut, STOKELEY, dropped all the way back on November 30, 2018.

Listen To "Shibuya" By Ski Mask The Slump God

In fact, it was also a major possibility that Ski Mask would put out the record in November 2022. However, that obviously did not happen. The last update, outside of "Shibuya," would come in November 2023 on X. "11th Dimension

The Album Coming So Soon," according to Genius. Now with this new single, there is some talk we could get the album this month, but our confidence levels are low. As for "Shibuya," Ski Mask is rocking a more laid-back and melodic flow, over a rage-esque beat with some killer synths. In typical quirky fashion, there are some Super Mario Bros. coin collecting sound effects for some extra character.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Shibuya," by Ski Mask The Slump God? Is this one of his strongest tracks in recent memory, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album, 11th Dimension? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ski Mask The Slump God. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n****s bе on treason, I swear that they switch

I just needed a reason, already dug his ditch (Yuh)

They say I'm on fire like a nineteenth-century witch

No snow when I blow up the wire, they think I'm 50 Cent, uh

I've been hittin' stains, vool, you too?

Let's be Bonnie, Clyde, f*** ya sayin'?

