Ski Mask The Slump God is back in action with the release of his latest single, “Ooga Booga.” The Florida native’s new song pairs his cartoonish flows with funky production handled by NVBEEL and Kimchi, where he mentions Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti, Rihanna, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

The latest from Ski Mask marks one of his first singles of the year. Though he’s delivered a few stand-out guest appearances, his musical output has been rather slow throughout 2022. However, with the release of “Ooga Booga,” it seems like he might be coming through with more music before the year ends.

In 2021, the rapper unveiled his last project, Sin City The Mixtape, which served as his first full-length body of work since his debut album, Stokely in 2018.

Check out Ski Mask’s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

My ice on pluto, my future looking bright

The last line a metaphor read it back

You need neuter, nigga, I’m a tutor

Pull up on ’em with the cheese, got the Gouda