Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms New Album Coming This Week

Ski Mask finally dropped a release date.

It's about time. Ski Mask the Slump God was part of the Soundcloud generation that broke out in the 2010s. He worked closely with other Florida rappers like XXXTentacion and Denzel Curry, while at the same time carving out his own eccentric lane. His debut album, Stokeley, was a testament to this. The thing is, Stokeley came out in 2018. Fans have waited six years to hear new Ski Mask music. Thankfully, the wait is over. His sophomore album, 11th Dimension, is almost here.

Ski Mask the Slump God dropped an album teaser on June 1. The teaser opens on complete darkness, while an elderly voice asks the rapper where he's been. Then there's a hard cut to his face in close up, which is shrouded in darkness. The elderly voice continues to question Ski Mask's absence. "They are asking where you are," the voice states. "Asking where you have been." The rapper then turns his head up, showing that half of his face is scarred. "Said I'm fighting my demons," he says, before giving us a glimpse of a verse from the album.

Ski Mask The Slump God's Last Album Dropped In 2018

The most unexpected part of the teaser, however, comes at the tail end. The camera zooms out to show Ski Mask the Slump God sitting on the floor of an empty white room. He can be seen wearing white angel wings, and his arms are tied. Hard cut to the release date, which is June 7. This is a thrilling development for an album that was first announced in 2021. Ski Mask revealed the album title, 11th Dimension, a year later, and there have been two singles released thus far. "Shibuya" dropped in March, and "Headrush" in May.