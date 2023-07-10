Stage diving is one of the most beloved maneuvers of a rowdy concert. Thousands of fans and artists alike have jumped off-stage into a sea of hands. Despite how ubiquitous it is though, it’s still a risk. Now a video is going viral of exactly why some people aren’t fans of stage diving. Ski Mask The Slump God was in Switzerland to perform at the 2023 Openair Frauenfeld Festival over the weekend. According to XXL, a fan tried to stage dive and it went all wrong. Now a video of the incident is going viral.

After a fan joined Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme on stage he made it clear he was planning a stage dive. Ski Mask seemed to like the idea and plead with the crowd to give him a safe landing. But as you can see in the video, that didn’t happen. The fan takes a headfirst dive into the audience and contradictory to Ski Mask’s wishes, everyone backs away from him. While his actual impact wasn’t captured on video the aftermath was. Another fan in the crowd helps him up and Ski Mask asks if he’s okay, Once everyone is sure that all is well the show continues.

Ski Mask The Slump God Fan Takes A Brutal Jump

While Ski Mask The Slump God hasn’t released much new material as of late, he’s been playing a lot of shows. Last month he absolutely delighted fans by bringing out beloved interviewer Nardwuar during his set at Summer Smash. It was one of a couple viral moments Nardwuar had that weekend alongside his interactions with other rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

Ski Mask’s most recent mixtape Sin City dropped back in 2021. Last year he dropped his biggest song since 2018, “OOGA! BOOGA!” Though he’s been quiet in terms of new projects he’s appeared on dozens of different artists tracks as a feature in recent years. What do you think of the Ski Mask The Slump God fan crashing into the ground after stage diving? Let us know in the comment section below.

