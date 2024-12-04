Ski Mask The Slump God Clowns DJ Scheme In Heated Twitter Exchange

Tensions have been brewing.

Ski Mask the Slump God and DJ Scheme go way back. The two artists have been working together since the 2010s, and they even had plans to release a collab album at one point. Sadly, there was seemingly a falling out between the two artists. They have not worked on a song together for a while, and DJ Scheme broke his silence as to why on December 3. The producer hopped on Twitter and alluded to Ski Mask the Slump God being someone he no longer wants to hear from.

It seems as though DJ Scheme broke his silence as a means of frustration with Ski Mask the Slump God. He claimed that people will "blame" everybody for their personal problems but themselves, and stated that he never wants to hear Ski Mask's name again. The most alarming message, however, pertained to Ski Mask allegedly "destroying" himself. "I refuse to watch someone I love destroy themselves," Scheme wrote. "That's the last thing I'ma say." Except, it wasn't. Ski Mask the Slump God trolled the the producer for bringing their personal issues into the public eye.

"Going to social media like a girl about homeboy beef," Ski Mask wrote in a quote tweet. "You hilarious, clout up misses." DJ Scheme fired back in the replies, urging the rapper to "tell them the truth" about the situation. During a 2024 interview with XXL, Ski Mask the Slump God admitted to going through various personal struggles in the lead up to his latest album. "I was just going through a lot of real-life sh*t, my friend," he explained. "Other than my friends passing away and sh*t like that, dealing with that. My living situation, figuring out where I wanted to live."