DJ Scheme Criticizes Benny Blanco's Input In New Juice WRLD Album

The wrong man for the job?

Juice WRLD is a beloved artist who left behind tons of unreleased music. He's had more posthumous studio releases than albums released when he was alive. The trend of putting out new Juice music came to a close on November 29, though. The rapper's estate dropped The Party Never Ends. Despite its title, the album is said to be the final Juice WRLD album. Reception has been mixed from fans, but DJ Scheme made it clear that he was not a fan of Juice's final release. He even called out the producer who worked on the album: Benny Blanco.

DJ Scheme took to Twitter the day the album dropped. There was no beating around the bush when it came to his opinion, either. "Benny was not the man 4 the job sorry," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. He didn't feel the pop superproducer had the right touch when it came to handling Juice WRLD's sound. Especially since The Party Never Ends is supposed to mark the end of the rapper's catalog. DJ Scheme may have deleted the initial tweet, but he doubled down on his stance. He tweeted a follow up in which he criticized Blanco even more.

DJ Scheme Disliked Benny Blanco's Lack Of Promotion

Scheme felt Benny Blanco did not promote the album the way a final Juice WRLD release should have been promoted. "How the hell u help put the album together and don’t post it once," he asked his fans. He then circled back on the belief that Blanco should not have been consulted. "Benny Shouldn’t Have Touched it," he added. "All love to Bibby and the team always regardless." This tweet was subsequently deleted as well.