DJ Scheme Criticizes Benny Blanco's Input In New Juice WRLD Album

BYElias Andrews37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 19: DJ Scheme performs onstage at "RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase" during 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stubb's on March 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW)
The wrong man for the job?

Juice WRLD is a beloved artist who left behind tons of unreleased music. He's had more posthumous studio releases than albums released when he was alive. The trend of putting out new Juice music came to a close on November 29, though. The rapper's estate dropped The Party Never Ends. Despite its title, the album is said to be the final Juice WRLD album. Reception has been mixed from fans, but DJ Scheme made it clear that he was not a fan of Juice's final release. He even called out the producer who worked on the album: Benny Blanco.

DJ Scheme took to Twitter the day the album dropped. There was no beating around the bush when it came to his opinion, either. "Benny was not the man 4 the job sorry," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. He didn't feel the pop superproducer had the right touch when it came to handling Juice WRLD's sound. Especially since The Party Never Ends is supposed to mark the end of the rapper's catalog. DJ Scheme may have deleted the initial tweet, but he doubled down on his stance. He tweeted a follow up in which he criticized Blanco even more.

Read More: Juice WRLD And Nicki Minaj Join Forces For "AGATS2 (Insecure)"

DJ Scheme Disliked Benny Blanco's Lack Of Promotion

Scheme felt Benny Blanco did not promote the album the way a final Juice WRLD release should have been promoted. "How the hell u help put the album together and don’t post it once," he asked his fans. He then circled back on the belief that Blanco should not have been consulted. "Benny Shouldn’t Have Touched it," he added. "All love to Bibby and the team always regardless." This tweet was subsequently deleted as well.

DJ Scheme and Juice WRLD collaborated multiple times during the latter's lifetime, so Scheme's disdain for what he believes is a botch job makes sense. Blanco, on the other hand, did not work with Juice in his lifetime. Scheme is far from the first person who has criticized the new album, though. The artwork for The Party Never Ends was universally derided for its bizarre design and depiction of Juice WRLD. What do you think of the new album? Is DJ Scheme onto something?

Read More: Juice WRLD & Offset "Celebrate" On New Posthumous Track

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...