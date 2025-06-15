Lil Wayne recently dropped his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI, and sadly, a lot of fans online didn't like it at all. Whether it was the performances, the production, or the curation, plenty of music listeners took issue with this installment of the legendary franchise. But his daughter Reginae Carter thinks much of this criticism is moot.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she recently took to social media to clap back at people dragging Weezy through the mud these days. Reginae made it clear that a lot of backlash to Tha Carter VI is an issue with the Internet and the way people use viral trends to unfairly attribute worth to a piece of art.

"Tha Carter VI is trash? That's fine, that's what you want to say," Reginae Carter began her defense of Lil Wayne. "But let me tell you something about my father and Carter VI. This is what I ate about you kids The fact that y'all can't get on TikTok and do a little dance for it? That don't mean that it's trash, babe. Okay? [...] My dad was talking real s**t. It's stuff on that album that you can hear in 2K, in games, at f***ing malls, at all type of stuff. It's universal, my love.

"Y'all need to take y'all minds out of the TikTok world and get to the real bag," she continued. "My dad is a lyricist, babe. My dad really talks s**t. So if you can't understand it, please move in silence like the 'G' in lasagna and get the f**k out of here. Thanks. Now that's my last time."

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI's commercial performance indicates that hordes of fans could not miss this big event. It joins other albums in Tha Carter series – as well as Funeral, I Am Not A Human Being, and Rebirth – on the list of middling critical reception matched with massive commercial success.