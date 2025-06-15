Reginae Carter Defends Her Dad Lil Wayne Amid "Tha Carter VI" Criticism

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 514 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Reginae Carter also defended her father Lil Wayne when fans clowned his "SNL 50" performance back in February.

Lil Wayne recently dropped his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI, and sadly, a lot of fans online didn't like it at all. Whether it was the performances, the production, or the curation, plenty of music listeners took issue with this installment of the legendary franchise. But his daughter Reginae Carter thinks much of this criticism is moot.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she recently took to social media to clap back at people dragging Weezy through the mud these days. Reginae made it clear that a lot of backlash to Tha Carter VI is an issue with the Internet and the way people use viral trends to unfairly attribute worth to a piece of art.

"Tha Carter VI is trash? That's fine, that's what you want to say," Reginae Carter began her defense of Lil Wayne. "But let me tell you something about my father and Carter VI. This is what I ate about you kids The fact that y'all can't get on TikTok and do a little dance for it? That don't mean that it's trash, babe. Okay? [...] My dad was talking real s**t. It's stuff on that album that you can hear in 2K, in games, at f***ing malls, at all type of stuff. It's universal, my love.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Lil Wayne Albums

"Y'all need to take y'all minds out of the TikTok world and get to the real bag," she continued. "My dad is a lyricist, babe. My dad really talks s**t. So if you can't understand it, please move in silence like the 'G' in lasagna and get the f**k out of here. Thanks. Now that's my last time."

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI's commercial performance indicates that hordes of fans could not miss this big event. It joins other albums in Tha Carter series – as well as Funeral, I Am Not A Human Being, and Rebirth – on the list of middling critical reception matched with massive commercial success.

No matter what tracklist you're taking a look at, Tunechi has quality within. Throughout it all, Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter stand taller together and support each other through it all.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Music Lil Wayne Unveils "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Tracklist 11.2K
BACARDI, Swizz Beatz And The Dean Collection Bring NO COMMISSION Back To Miami To Celebrate "Island Might" - Saturday December 9 Music Lil Wayne Jokes About The Wait For “Tha Carter VI” In Uplifting Midweek Message 1.9K
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-6 Music Lil Wayne Announces "Tha Carter VI" Release Date 19.5K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Lil Wayne Hypes Up "Tha Carter VI" With New Throwback Video 3.2K