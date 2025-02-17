Reginae Carter Defends Lil Wayne After Fans Clown His "SNL" 50 Performance

Saturday Night Live recently hosted a grand celebration of its 50th anniversary, but Reginae Carter was more focused on folks hating on her dad Lil Wayne than on enjoying his performance. Moreover, the New Orleans legend was one of many musical guests who appeared for this extravaganza, joining The Roots for a rendition of "Mrs. Officer." His daughter Reginae took to the replies of an SNL 50 clip on Instagram and blasted haters who clowned on Weezy for his performance, defending her father's fun-loving nature onstage and his proper compensation for these shows.

"Yall are some d riders!" Reginae Carter commented under a video of Lil Wayne's Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary performance. "My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall mf kids... He collected a check after this... What yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!" Of course, this might remind fans of the Lil Wayne Super Bowl debate, as many fans questioned whether or not Tunechi should've replaced Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show performer in New Orleans this year.

Lil Wayne SNL

Of course, plenty of elements play into that debate around Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne that don't really have anything to do with their actual performance prowess. The Drake battle inextricably shaped this narrative, and when the rest of Young Money popped out to address it, fans waged verbal war against one another for a long time. Now, that discussion shifted to talk about K.Dot's actual Super Bowl show, and we wonder what Reginae Carter and others thought about it. One thing's for sure, though: people are far too quick to criticize Wayne out of context or hold onto unrealistic standards.

Meanwhile, this follows some other stories about Lil Wayne, such as scrapped album drops and other details that preserve his legacy as a GOAT contender more than any backlash to his performances. After all, nothing will make us like "Mrs. Officer" or the rest of his catalog any less, and his performance wasn't even worthy of overtly negative criticism in the first place.