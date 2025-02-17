Reginae Carter Defends Lil Wayne After Fans Clown His "SNL" 50 Performance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-7
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Fans connected this criticism to the Super Bowl debate again, but Weezy's daughter isn't here for it.

Saturday Night Live recently hosted a grand celebration of its 50th anniversary, but Reginae Carter was more focused on folks hating on her dad Lil Wayne than on enjoying his performance. Moreover, the New Orleans legend was one of many musical guests who appeared for this extravaganza, joining The Roots for a rendition of "Mrs. Officer." His daughter Reginae took to the replies of an SNL 50 clip on Instagram and blasted haters who clowned on Weezy for his performance, defending her father's fun-loving nature onstage and his proper compensation for these shows.

"Yall are some d riders!" Reginae Carter commented under a video of Lil Wayne's Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary performance. "My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall mf kids... He collected a check after this... What yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!" Of course, this might remind fans of the Lil Wayne Super Bowl debate, as many fans questioned whether or not Tunechi should've replaced Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show performer in New Orleans this year.

Read More: Will Reginae Carter Rekindle Relationship With YFN Lucci When He Gets Out?

Lil Wayne SNL

Of course, plenty of elements play into that debate around Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne that don't really have anything to do with their actual performance prowess. The Drake battle inextricably shaped this narrative, and when the rest of Young Money popped out to address it, fans waged verbal war against one another for a long time. Now, that discussion shifted to talk about K.Dot's actual Super Bowl show, and we wonder what Reginae Carter and others thought about it. One thing's for sure, though: people are far too quick to criticize Wayne out of context or hold onto unrealistic standards.

Meanwhile, this follows some other stories about Lil Wayne, such as scrapped album drops and other details that preserve his legacy as a GOAT contender more than any backlash to his performances. After all, nothing will make us like "Mrs. Officer" or the rest of his catalog any less, and his performance wasn't even worthy of overtly negative criticism in the first place.

Read More: Lil Wayne Savagely Responds To Kendrick Perkins Hating On Nicki Minaj

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.1K
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience Music Reginae Carter Stirs The Pot Further Amid Lil Wayne-Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Debate 3.3K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 930