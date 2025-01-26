Will Reginae Carter Rekindle Relationship With YFN Lucci When He Gets Out?

Reginae Carter has expressed openness to reconnecting with her ex, YFN Lucci, after his release from prison—but only as friends. In a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, the topic of her former relationship with Lucci resurfaced. The rapper is set to be released this month after serving four years behind bars. While Johnson-Rushing wishes happiness for her daughter, she made it clear that she does not support the idea of rekindling their romance.

“I do want her to find love—someone who respects her, treats her right, and builds with her,” Johnson-Rushing shared. “But spinning the block with him? I don’t know about that.” Carter chuckled at her mother’s comments but firmly stated she has no intentions of resuming a romantic relationship with Lucci. “I’m happy for him, his kids, and his family,” she said. “There’s no bad blood, but spinning the block and getting back together? That’s not happening.”

Reginae Carter Shares Future Plans With YFN Lucci In New Interview

Carter also reflected on her decision to keep her relationships out of the public eye, citing the challenges that came with the scrutiny of her past romances. She and Lucci had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 until his arrest in 2021. More recently, she was linked to singer Ar’mon Warren, though their current status remains unclear.