YFN Lucci To Be Released From Prison This Month

Loren Lorosa recently provided an update on YFN Lucci.

YFN Lucci has been behind bars for some time now, 3.5 years to be exact. Back in 2021, he was arrested on RICO charges, and he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act this time last year. He was later sentenced to ten years in prison and ten years of probation. It looks like the performer could be coming home far sooner than his fans expected, however.

Earlier today, Loren Lorosa took to X to deliver an exciting update on Lucci. According to her, he's set to be released from prison this month. "A source close to the rapper tells me, Lucci will be released ANY DAY NOW," she revealed. "His teams literally checking their phones daily for the call. She added that once he's released, he must abide by a standard set of conditions. Per Lorosa, these conditions were set when he accepted his aforementioned plea, and "aren't too crazy."

Lorosa's update arrives just a couple of months after another one from his label, Think It's A Game Records. They hopped online back in November to confirm that he had a tentative parole date of January 2025. It also comes after Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis wrote a letter advocating for Lucci's early release to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles in July.

While it remains unclear exactly when this month fans can expect the artist to get back home, they're sounding off about the exciting news in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section on Instagram. "I cannot wait to hear his new music he was a vibe," one eager fan writes. "I hope he get out and gets on his GUNNA type sh*t cuz gunna really got out and turned tf up," someone else says.