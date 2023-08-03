YFN Lucci Still Making Romantic Gestures From Prison

Flowers and designer jewelry are just some of the gifts he sent out.

YFN Lucci is making men everywhere look bad. Despite being imprisoned on racketeering charges, he’s still treating his lady on the outside. In a new clip, she shows off an ornate flower arrangement and some designer pieces she’s been spoiled with. The clip also features a message Lucci sent her from prison. Fans in the comments were impressed that he was treating her better than many guys who aren’t even behind bars. “Them n*ggas in jail be spoiling their girls better than the ones out! Howwww!???” the top comment on the post reads. “he a good pen pal I want a jail N*gga like this,” reads another comment.

YFN Lucci is in jail dealing with some pretty substantial charges. He was indicted as part of a massive RICO operation in May of 2021. Shortly after that he was denied bond and has remained incarcerated ever since. Back in June, Lucci was offered a plea deal by the Fulton County District Attorney. That deal would have required him to plead guilty to a number of charges, felony murder included among them. The deal would have resulted in Lucci spending 17 years in prison. Ultimately, he turned it down and decided to fight the RICO charges in a trial.

YFN Lucci Spoils His Girl From Behind Bars

In the wake of the news that YFN Lucci turned down his plea deal, many others reacted. One of which was Boosie Badazz who explained how mis-judged Lucci is in the situation. He says Lucci “goes home every night to his family,” and is “doing none of that sh*t. It’s a bad RICO, dog.”

YFN Lucci hasn’t released a new project since 2020’s Wish Me Well 3. Despite his imprisonment though, new Lucci verses do occasionally pop up on other artist’s songs. Earlier this year he made an appearance on the new Mozzy EP Kollect Kall. What do you think of of YFN Lucci continuing to make romantic gestures to his girl even while behind bars? Let us know in the comment section below.

