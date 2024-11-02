YFN Lucci Could Come Home In Early 2025 According To Record Label's Parole Update

Another Atlanta hip-hop criminal case gets a massive update.

YFN Lucci just got a promising update in his sentence on RICO charges, according to his label Think It's A Game Records. They recently took to social media to announce that he received a tentative parole date of January 2025, meaning that he could go home very soon. This follows a previous Los Angeles Times report that posited a similar development. In addition, this comes months after Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani Willis, issued a letter in support of the Atlanta rapper's early release from jail to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles back in July. Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as it's still an early report and doesn't confirm a surefire freedom date.

After all, YFN Lucci sought this outcome before, and it looks like he might be more successful this time around. For those unaware, law enforcement arrested him back in 2021 over a RICO indictment, and he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in January of 2024. The court sentenced him to ten years in prison and ten years on probation. As for the former, a judge ruled that the time he already served became credit for his prison sentence.

"Pursuant to the parties’ negotiated agreement, the State does not object to Defendant, Rayshawn Bennett['s release from prison] from Department of Corrections the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first," Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis wrote concerning YFN Lucci. "This recommendation by the State [rests] upon the Defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and [the absence of any] incidents of any kind in any facility [that housed him] while in the custody of the Department of Corrections."

Meanwhile, this YFN Lucci news arrives after another massive update in another Atlanta hip-hop criminal trial this week. Young Thug took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, and the judge's sentence allowed him to leave jail on 15 years of probation. We will see whether a similar fate emerges for Lucci.