YFN Lucci Shooting Footage Revealed As He Vies For Early Release

The video comes as Fani Willis and Killer Mike have called for his early release.

Security footage from the 2020 shooting involved YFN Lucci has been revealed by WSB-TV. In the clip, a man can be seen getting shot from a moving vehicle before other passengers push him out onto the street. Lucci has been accused of being the driver of the vehicle, but he's not visible in the video. The release comes as he continues to seek early release from prison.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on social media, fans had mixed responses. "You mean where Lucci spent the block and his homie got killed in the process & they just dumped him out the vehicle? I could never respect that in 1000 years fam," one user wrote. Another remarked: "I have absolutely 0 opps, but if a black suburban slowly pulled up in front of me, I’m running for my life." One more fan wrote: "We worried bout Sonya Massey we don’t give a damn bout this post what’s relevant fr."

YFN Lucci Performs At "Joy To The Polls" Concert In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Rapper YFN Lucci performs onstage during "Joy. To The Polls" pop-up concert on January 05, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lucci agreed to plea guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act back in January. He was sentenced to 10 years in custody, but District Attorney Fani Willis has since supported his early release. “Pursuant to the parties’ negotiated agreement, the State does not object to Defendant, Rayshawn Bennett being released from Department of Corrections the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first," she wrote in a statement. "This recommendation by the State is conditioned upon the Defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and having had no incidents of any kind in any facility in which he has been housed while in the custody of the Department of Corrections."

YFN Lucci Shooting Video Surfaces