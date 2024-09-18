YFN Lucci's Attorney Confirms He's Not Dead Despite Rampant Rumors

YFN Lucci is doing well.

Social media can be a place for connection and opportunity, but unfortunately, it's also a way for nasty rumors to spread like wildfire. Recently, for example, one blog falsely reported that YFN Lucci passed away. This is not true, TMZ Hip Hop confirmed today. Apparently, the outlet spoke with his attorney Drew Findling, who was able to verify that Lucci is alive and well.

The outlet also points a finger at the fans who shared the false report without any evidence it was real. Needless to say, this is usually a bad idea, particularly when it comes to something as serious as someone's life.

YFN Lucci Is Alive, His Attorney Reveals

Rapper YFN Lucci attends SiriusXM+Pandora Playback with YFN Lucci at Pandora Atlanta on December 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While YFN Lucci is very much alive, he's behind bars at the time of writing. The rapper has been vying for early release for months now, most recently getting a co-sign from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in July. “The state does not object to the defendant, Rayshawn Bennett being released," she wrote at the time. Her letter arrived months after Lucci was handed a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. Despite the hefty sentence, he could be home as soon as January of next year.