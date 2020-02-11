hoax
- MusicDrake Tomb Hoax Gets Fans Pressed Over His Fake RequestsOVO supporters either fell for the trick, clowning Drizzy's "request" for a 21 Savage room, or went along with the memes online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Released After Posting Bond: ClipCarlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors for her kidnapping hoax.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell's Mugshot RevealedCarlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors after faking her own kidnapping.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePolice Issue Arrest Warrant For Carlee Russell Following Kidnapping HoaxCarlee Russell turned herself in today.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralIce Spice Chain Wasn't Stolen, Hoax Was A TikTok JokeThe "In Ha Mood" star simply became the subject of a clout chasing post on the social media platform. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Appeals 150-Day Jail SentenceThe former “Empire” served six days in 2022.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Talks Dealing with "Internalized Homophobia" Through Attack ScandalSmollett sat down to detail how he felt during the controversy and why he didn't want to be seen as just another gay man who got beat up.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, Says Appeals Court: ReportThe courts have detailed the condition of his release as he appeals his conviction.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFreddie Gibbs Believes Jussie Smollett Deserves Jail: "He Did That Bullsh*t"As the "Free Jussie" movement makes noise, Gibbs says, "Free Juicy Smollett in five years."By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Chicago Jail: ReportThe former "Empire" actor continued to maintain his innocence after the judge called him "profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTerrence Howard Believes We "Have To Respect" Jussie Smollett Jury's DecisionHe also added "if they had gotten away with it" then there may have been a "very scary and very ugly" situation between Black people and MAGA.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBLM Stands With Jussie Smollett: "We Can Never Believe The Police"Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has been trolling the actor on social media.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Claims Osundairo Brothers Wanted $1 Million Each Not To Testify: ReportSmollett also asked a white prosecutor to not use the n-word when reading back his texts out of respect for Black people in the courtroom.By Erika Marie
- RandomDaughter Of Former NYPD Officer Says Malcolm X Assassination Confession Letter Is FakeThe daughter of the cop who allegedly penned the confession-filled letter is claiming it's a hoax. By Madusa S.
- GramTrippie Redd Is Fed Up With Fans Spamming "RIP Uzi"Fans are starting to get out of hand with the RIP Uzi hoaxes.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsDesiigner Calls "Hoax" On CoronavirusIt's Desiigner's party and he can deny if he wants to. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefFlavor Flav Denies Chuck D's Public Enemy Hoax ClaimChuck D said his firing of Flavor Flav was all a ruse but the legendary hypeman is refuting those claims.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChuck D Reveals Public Enemy Breakup With Flavor Flav Was StagedChuck D and Flavor Flav recently went at it online, but the entire thing was a ploy concocted by the Public Enemy stars.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Calls Coronavirus "Hysteria" The Democrats' "New Hoax"President Trump is continuing to downplay the severity of the coronavirus, calling current hysteria a "hoax."By Cole Blake
- AnticsTory Lanez, Future & Blac Chyna Get In On Hoax Broomstick ChallengeThe #BroomstickChallenge started trending after false claims that NASA said Monday was the only day a broom can stand on its own.By Aron A.