Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Carlee Russell Following Kidnapping Hoax

Earlier this month, 25-year-old grad student Carlee Russell claimed she was kidnapped. She said she was driving when she spotted a lone toddler walking on the side of the highway. Russell “disappeared,” then returned three days later, unharmed. She said that she had been abducted, but evidence shared during a press conference later suggested that the entire thing was a hoax.

Investigators raised some concerns after they revealed searches conducted by Russell in the days leading up to her disappearance. She had looked up information pertaining to amber alerts, the movie “Taken,” and more. At that point, many people suspected that Russell’s story was fake, which she later confirmed herself. Her attorney shared a statement on her behalf earlier this week. “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” he began. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. [She] did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself.”

Carlee Russell Charged With Two Misdemeanors

“My client was not with anyone, or in any hotel with anyone, from the time she was missing,” the statement continued. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Now, it’s been reported that Russell is charged with two misdemeanors for the hoax. A warrant for her arrest was issued today, and she later turned herself in to police. She posted bond, and was released soon after. Russell is charged with falsely reporting an incident as well as making false statements to law enforcement.

