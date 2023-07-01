Carlee Russell Could Face Charges, Ex-Boyfriend Reacts

Carlee Russell could end up facing criminal charges following her attorney Emery Anthony’s recent admission that she fabricated her viral kidnapping story. Police are currently speaking with prosecutors to discuss potential charges.

Russell initially went missing after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler in a diaper walking along a highway in Alabama. She returned to her home two days later claiming that a man with orange hair abducted her when she went to check on the child.

Read More: Carlee Russell Issues Apology For Lying About Kidnapping & Seeing A Toddler

Russell Could Face Charges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Russell’s attorney admitted she made the story up in a statement provided to authorities, earlier this week. “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person,” the statement says.

The statement further reads: “My client did not have any help in this incident — this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well and to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.” Afterward, Russell’s ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, released a statement saying he and his family are “disgusted” by the situation.

Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Reacts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomar Latrell Simmons (@tee_sims28)

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” Simmons said. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all blindsided with Carlee’s actions.” Russell’s attorney is scheduled to speak with the Hoover Police Department during a meeting on Tuesday.

Read More: Carlee Russell Fired From Spa Job, India Royale Shares Her Thoughts

[Via]