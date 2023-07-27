Carlee Russell Could Face $6k Fine Or Up To A Year In Jail

Starting almost two weeks ago millions online became interested in the story of Carlee Russell. The 25-year-old Alabama resident made a 911 call that went viral on TikTok and a major manhunt began to try and solve her disappearance. When she returned that felt like a triumph for many who had been following the case. But as soon as she was back, questions started to emerge about almost every element of her story. Marquee details about Russel being kidnapped and blindfolded and the claim that it all began with of Russell finding a toddler on the side of the highway seemed like they could be untrue.

The story attracted tons of attention as details in Carlee Russell’s story began to unravel. One of the first big celebrities to put their opinion out was City Girls rapper Yung Miami. “Carlee dead a*s wrong!” the rapper said in a tweet. “Ion get it like it’s already hard for black ppl and shit like this just make it harder smh.” In a follow-up tweet, she clarified even further. “Y’all say everything bout a man just like y’all said that nurse that ran through the red light did that because her bf which was a LIE! That b***h ain’t do that cause her bf if that’s the cause she should’ve just ran away!”

Carlee Russell Could Face Charges

Now The Neighborhood Talk is reporting that the situation could result in charges filed against Carlee Russell. “it looks like Carlee Russell could possibly be facing some serious charges as her attorney, Emory Anthony, continues to discuss the next steps in her case with Chief of Hoover Police,” they reported earlier today.

An attorney following the case elaborated on where potential charges could come from. “Depending on what she told law enforcement and what agency she told it to, she could be looking at obstruction of justice,” he said. He also included that she could face trouble for filing false police reports. What do you think of the newest developments in the Carlee Russell situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Carlee Russell Allegedly Likes Tweet From Person Claiming They’re Not “Mad” At Her

[Via]