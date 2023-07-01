Carlee Russell Allegedly Likes Tweet From Person Claiming They’re Not “Mad” At Her

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Carlee Russell allegedly disappeared in Alabama. According to reports, she was in her car speaking to her brother’s girlfriend on the phone when she claimed to have seen a young boy walking along the side of I-459. Russell then called police, notifying them of the boy she says she saw. After family called authorities claiming to have lost contact with her, the investigation to find the grad student began. Russell then reappeared only three days after her reported disappearance, claiming that she had been kidnapped.

Things got fuzzy when Russell returned, and a press conference regarding the disappearance was held. Officials revealed online searches that were conducted by Russell ahead of the alleged disappearance. She had looked up questions relating to Amber Alerts as well as the 2008 Liam Neeson film, “Taken.” Information called to light during the press conference has led some people to speculate what truly went down in the days Russell was missing. Many are even calling into question whether or not she was abducted at all.

Carlee Russell Appears To Like Forgiving Tweet

It was reported today that an account allegedly belonging to Russell appeared to like a Tweet. The Tweet reads, “Carlayy I ain’t mad at you. As messed up as it sounds you had to do what you needed to for self preservation.” It continues, “The Bible says ‘you with out sin shall cast the first stone.’ May the Lord be with you and all the families deeply affected by this situation.” Though it’s unconfirmed that the account that liked the Tweet is actually Russell’s, the incident surely hasn’t helped her case.

Earlier today, it was also reported that Russell was fired from her job at a local spa, where she worked while attending school. The owner, Stuart Rome, claimed that her coworkers were “pissed” about the situation. “It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted,” he told New York Post. “The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things.”

