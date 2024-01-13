Drake Tomb Hoax Gets Fans Pressed Over His Fake Requests

Drake's the type of person to make a lavish tomb for himself at 37 years old... said the comedian coming up with skit ideas. Moreover, Graeme Barrett recently uploaded a humorous hoax that spoofed the construction of a tomb for the 6ix God in his home city of Toronto on Wednesday (January 10). "It’s got everything Drake requested for the afterlife," Barrett said as the "site supervisor" during the fake broadcast news report. "So there’s rooms filled with Patron, there’s room for 21 Savage, and there’s also a fully functioning OVO store." Furthermore, the most streamed rapper of 2023 is living better than most of us even in the afterlife.

Of course, this was all just a big joke, but some fans still made fun of these requests and of this construction as if it was really happening. This was made clear when Barrett joked that "an old lady cursed all the items, so if someone does steal something, for the rest of their life, they will be followed home by the owl man." Also, he said that the only sealed item in this tomb is a pirated copy of Stranger Things. It seems like the comedian did his research and still thinks there's some mileage in the Drake and Millie Bobby Brown rumors.

Fake "Drake Tomb" News Report

Meanwhile, this is what some fans had to say about this whole parody. "The strangers things dvd joke is elite," one user commented under the video above, referencing A$AP Rocky's possible opponent's alleged proximity to Bobby Brown. "Drake's the type of guy who says 'hehe you've got company' before appearing as an ectoplasm for those trying to pillage his tomb," another wrote. "The elites actually worship an owl God, s**ts wild," one conspiratorial follower expressed, whereas another chimed in with: "Hot line bling played on repeat when your trapped inside."

As for what the OVO mogul has in store in 2024, he's kept things pretty tight-lipped so far. Now that Jack Harlow tied for one of his Billboard records, we'll see if any releases this year cause an advantage. However, that seems unlikely, as he will probably enjoy the year and 2023's success. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

