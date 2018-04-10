spoof
- MusicDrake Tomb Hoax Gets Fans Pressed Over His Fake RequestsOVO supporters either fell for the trick, clowning Drizzy's "request" for a 21 Savage room, or went along with the memes online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Shares "Power" Stars' Spoof Video Of Lil Meech's Airport Gun Arrest50's never lost touch of his trolling game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLogic's "MTV Cribs" Spoof Video Tours His Incredible 16-Bedroom Mansion"From food stamps and welfare to a muthaf*ckin’ mansion baby," the soon-to-be father of two jokes in the new video.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Spoofs NSFW Christian Mingle AdNick Cannon posted a pretty cheeky spoof of the religious dating website onto his Instagram page.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKanye West Fans Recreate Chicago Listening Party At Childhood HomeA group of Kanye West fans head to his childhood home to recreate the Chicago "DONDA" listening party. By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Tackles "Stranger Things" In New Treehouse Of Horror"The Simpsons" sets its sights on a Netflix favorite. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"SNL" Clowns Soulja Boy In "Crank Dat 2020" Elections Skit: WatchThe rapper's likeness was featured on the "Weekly Update."By Zaynab
- MusicJames Corden Spoofs Drake Lyrics Into A Soap Opera With Kaley Cuoco & Joel McHaleJames Corden's soap opera script consists of strictly Drake lyrics.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJames Corden Rocks Box Suit For Kanye West & Lil Pump "I Love It" SpoofKanye influences the culture again. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Creating "Home Alone" Spoof "Stoned Alone"This may be the next great stoner comedy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Channels "Big Zaddy Kane" In Spoof Music VideoFreddie drops his surname for deep cover in The Valley.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDeadpool Writes Spoilery Avengers Parody Letter For Upcoming FilmDeadpool is at it again. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Westworld" Creators Make Hilarious Video To Tease Season Two SpoilersNever gonna give you up. By Karlton Jahmal