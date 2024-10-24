GloRilla Denies Faking Pregnancy As Fans Doubt Baby Bump Reveal

Social media users are convinced GloRilla is trolling.

It's been a busy few weeks for GloRilla. Earlier this month, the Memphis rapper unleashed her highly anticipated debut album Glorious, which arrived jam-packed with exciting features. She teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, and more. She even got yet another shoutout from Rihanna recently, who admitted that she'd choose Glo to record a Savage X Fenty theme song if she decided it needed one. Yesterday, she then proceeded to hop on Instagram to share some photos of herself sporting a massive baby bump.

Needless to say, her followers were shocked. Some were taken aback simply because she appeared to have a perfectly flat tummy with abs and all just a couple of weeks ago. Others pointed out the fact that she just revealed that she doesn't want to carry any children during a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God on Out of Context.

GloRilla Questions Why She'd Be Dressing Up For Halloween This Early

"I do want to have kids, but not my own kids," she explained. "I want to do a surrogate... want somebody else to have my baby. To have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it." Obviously, this whole situation has raised a lot of questions, and most social media users are convinced that Glo is just trolling. She insists that she isn't, however, and even took to Twitter/X today to defend herself.

Apparently, some fans have suspected that Glo's pregnant belly was part of a Halloween costume, as the holiday is a only few days away. She says that doesn't make sense, however, since it's still early. "Why would I be wearing a Halloween outfit dis early? Be fr," she asked. What do you think of GloRilla sharing photos of herself with a baby bump yesterday? What about her denying rumors that it's fake? Do you think she's trolling or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.