GloRilla Keeps Fans Bewildered With New Baby Bump Photos With "BMF" Actor

Is Glo really pregnant?

Whether or not GloRilla is actually pregnant or she's just trolling, she certainly isn't letting this conversation die down anytime soon. Moreover, on Thursday (October 24), she posted pictures of her with BMF actor Da'Vinchi and showed off her massive baby bump, which she had posted earlier in the week. Given all that the Memphis femcee has said in the past about having kids and her physique just a couple of weeks ago, a lot of fans doubt that this could be true. The most prevalent theory right now is that it's for music video promo, which is always a surefire hit.

We've seen a lot of rappers over the past few years take advantage of the social media gossip space in order to promote and build hype around their next release. For that, we can't help but respect GloRilla for playing the game, even if it led to the confusion and befuddlement of many fans out there. Still, she isn't down with theories that this is all for Halloween antics, as she recently clapped back at them via Twitter. We'll probably have to wait and see what this is actually all about.

GloRilla's New Baby Bump Pictures

Elsewhere, GloRilla just emerged scathed from a sales battle with Rod Wave, as they both dropped albums on the same day. She didn't really appreciate this, taking to his Instagram comments section to express her frustration with the simultaneous drop. However, we doubt that this was actually a serious point of contention, and it's more likely that they just engaged in friendly competition. Nevertheless, Wave emerged the victor, but both albums still found a lot of success within their respective audiences.