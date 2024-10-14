GloRilla Speaks Candidly About Pregnancy & Having Kids After Lyrics On "GLORIOUS" Cause Confusion

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Fresh off of the release of her debut album, Big Glo sat down with Charlamagne tha God for a new episode of "Out Of Context."

It's an exciting time for GloRilla and her fans, as she has finally released her debut album. GLORIOUS hit all streaming platforms this past weekend and it contains features from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Muni Long, and more. It's been a pretty run-of-the-mill rollout for it, however, there have been some fans raising questions. On the track "RAIN DOWN ON ME," a more gospel centric cut which has Kirk Knight, Maverick City Music, and more, there are some bars that turned some heads. "Watch over my family, Lord, and watch over all of my partners / And even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father." This led some to assume that GloRilla had some kids she was gatekeeping from the public.

She hasn't addressed these lyrics in particular, but she's had to debunk some theories surrounding pregnancy in the past. But this isn't the only track that's leading to some speculation. Charlamagne tha God had Big Glo on for a new episode of Out Of Context, and during their conversation, he asked her about the song "PROCEDURE" featuring Latto. This song already has some buzz around it thanks to the ATL femcee's verse, but Charlamagne wanted to touch on one of Glo's lines. "This nigga tryna get me pregnant, I need to tie my tubes (On God)."

GloRilla Fans Applaud Her For Speaking Her Mind On Childbirth

He wanted to confirm with her that she's really been experiencing that, to which she replied, "yeah." The "tie my tubes" was sort of a half joke, but GloRilla also expresses that she would like to have kids. But instead of physically giving birth, she says she would much rather have a surrogate mother instead. Part of the reason is that she's seen her friends carry kids and they came across as "restricted" in her eyes. Charlamagne was a little insensitive following her comments, saying, "It's just nine months," but she played it off by laughing and replying, "That's just too long." Fans were in the comments of The Shade Room's repost and applauding her for being candid and sticking to her guns in the interview.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla not wanting to physically give birth to a child? Do you think society forcing women to have children is a good or bad thing? What's your opinion on going through a surrogate mother? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

