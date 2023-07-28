Carlee Russell’s Mugshot Revealed

An arrest warrant was issued today (July 28) for Carlee Russell, who has reportedly been charged with two misdemeanor charges tied to faking her own kidnapping. She turned herself in, and was later released on bail. Her mugshot has now hit the internet, showing the 26-year-old looking considerably cheerful. Earlier this month, she claimed that she had been abducted, “disappearing” for three days before returning home safely. Her story had many people suspicious, with some believing it was a hoax. This was later confirmed by Russell’s attorney, who shared a statement on the grad student’s behalf.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” the attorney began. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person.” He continued, “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Carlee Russell Charged With Two Misdemeanors

For obvious reasons, the situation has left many outraged over the false alarm. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis recently shared the news at a press conference. “I know many are shocked and appalled that Miss Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused,” he explained. “Let me assure you I too share the same frustration.“

Derzis continued, “Existing laws only allow the charges that were filed to be filed.” “There were significant hours spent, resources expended as a result of this investigation,” he added. “We still don’t know where she was,” Derzis says, “Only Carlee knows, and maybe now her attorney.”

