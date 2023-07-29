Carlee Russell Released After Posting Bond: Clip

Carlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors for her kidnapping hoax.

BYCaroline Fisher
A new clip has hit the internet, showing Carlee Russell walking out of a police station after posting bond. The 26-year-old turned herself in yesterday (July 28), after a warrant for her arrest was issued. She’s being charged with two misdemeanors, falsely reporting an incident and falsely reporting to law enforcement. The clip is the first sighting of Russell since her attorney revealed she had faked her own kidnapping.

Earlier this month, the grad student “disappeared” for three days after claiming to have seen a toddler walking by himself on the side of the road. Her family quickly notified police after allegedly losing contact with her, and an investigation began. She later returned home safely, and a press conference was held concerning the disappearance. Information pertaining to Russells’ search history raised some eyebrows, and many began to suspect that the whole thing was a hoax. This was later confirmed by Russell herself, who shared a statement via her attorney.

Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Hoax

There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” the attorney explained. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person.” He went on, “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.” 

The motive behind Russell’s kidnapping hoax is still unknown. “I know many are shocked and appalled that Miss Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused,” Police Chief Nick Derzis said at a press conference. “Let me assure you I too share the same frustration.

