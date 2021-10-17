released
- SportsChandler Jones Released By Raiders After Vegas ArrestJones was in the second year of a three-year contract.By Ben Mock
- MusicPolo G & Family Bail Out Of Prison On Felony Charges After Police Raid: ReportApparently, the Chicago rapper and his family were caught up in a robbery investigation they are not at the center of.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Released After Posting Bond: ClipCarlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors for her kidnapping hoax.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLupe Fiasco Says His Manager Chilly Is Finally Out Of PrisonCharles ‘Chilly’ Patton is free.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDalvin Cook Set To Be Released By Minnesota VikingsThe veteran running back is about to become a free agent.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Released From Jail, On House ArrestThe accused sex traffickers apparently succeeded in appealing their detention after five failed attempts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Associate & Chief Keef Shooter Kooda B Released From PrisonThe rapper shot at Sosa in 2018, and the rainbow-haired rapper allegedly gave him up as the triggerman after admitting to placing a hit on Keef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Released From Jail: Hip-Hop ReactsRoddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Jacquees, and more celebrate Gunna's release from jail.By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosDDG Shares New "Vegan" Music VideoDDG has returned with a new music video.By Cole Blake
- MusicRoddy Ricch Released From Police Custody After Governors Ball ArrestMigos, Lil Wayne, and Roddy Ricch all missed out on taking the 2022 Gov Ball stage.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBirdman's Half-Brother Released From Prison After Serving 20 YearsAfter serving 20 years in prison, Terrance "Gangsta" Williams has been released from prison under unknown circumstances. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsCleveland Browns Release Odell Beckham Jr.: ReportAfter 2.5 years, Cleveland's OBJ experiment has come to an end.By Taylor McCloud
- FootballRaiders Release Henry Ruggs III After Arrest For DUI Resulting In DeathThe Raiders parted ways with the 22-year-old just one day after he was involved in a car accident that left one dead. By Taylor McCloud
- PoliticsBill Clinton Released From Hospital Following InfectionBill Clinton has been released from the hospital.By Cole Blake