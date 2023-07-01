Lupe Fiasco Says His Manager Chilly Is Finally Out Of Prison

Yesterday, Lupe Fiasco revealed that his manager Charles ‘Chilly’ Patton is out from behind bars. Chilly was the artist’s manager prior to being charged in 2007 with various drug charges. Allegedly, he was found with six kilos of heroin in 2003. He was sentenced to 44 years, having served 16 so far. Lupe Fiasco Tweeted “Chill free….,” suggesting that he’s now a free man. The Department of Corrections still reportedly lists Chilly as in custody. Based on the rapper’s Tweet, however, this likely means the website has just not yet been updated.

Upon hearing the news, fans quickly flocked to Lupe Fiasco’s comments section to congratulate him. The rapper has called for his manager’s release various times in his music, in tracks like “Paris, Tokyo” and “Chilly’s Interlude.” According to reports, Chilly also played a major part in Lupe Fiasco signing to Atlantic Records.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Hilariously Comments On Drake’s Lyrics

Chilly Is Reportedly A Free Man

Chill Free…. — CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) July 18, 2023

Amid the beef between the rapper and his label, Chilly told HipHopDX how the deal came about. “I’ll never forget it,” he explained, “Jay Z hit me like, ‘Yo, I’m coming to Atlantic Records. I’m going to to be the president of Atlantic Records.’ LA Reid was my man. I introduced LA Reid to Jay Z. That’s how they got tight. So Jay’s like, ‘I’m coming to Atlantic. I need you and Lupe over at Atlantic with me.’ I’m like, ‘cool.’ I’m thinking Jay’s coming to Atlantic so I do the deal.” He then shared that Jay-Z gave him a “courtesy call” after he decided to be the president of Def Jam instead. “I’ll never forget it,” he said, “We cool because I could’ve went with anybody.”

Chilly’s estranged wife, Inita Patton, sued Lupe Fiasco in 2013. She accused the rapper of hiding millions of dollars amid their divorce, preventing her from seeing any of the money. Lupe Fiasco and his legal team denied the allegations. “There are no secret accounts and no illicit instructions,” his lawyer said at the time.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Shares A Snippet Of New Music With Fans On Twitter

[Via]