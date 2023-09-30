Chandler Jones Released By Raiders After Vegas Arrest

Chandler Jones has officially been released by the Raiders following his arrest earlier this week. "[We are] hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts," Raiders said in a statement. Jones, a first-round pick in 2012, was in the second year of a three-year contract with the Raiders. However, he had been away from the team since Labor Day Weekend and had alleged malpractice on the part of senior team officials. In a series of tweets, Jones accused owner Mark Davis of covering for an unnamed individual who had allegedly molested Jones' goddaughter.

Jones' arrest around midnight on Friday came after a turbulent series of posts on social media. After a livestream in which he burst into tears after saying Aaron Hernandez didn't kill himself, Jones shared a positive interaction with Antonio Brown before leaving social media to go to a strip club. He was reportedly arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order and posted bond later on Friday. He is reportedly due back in court on December 4.

Jones Alleges Forced Hospitalization

Meanwhile, it's been a wild week in the Chandler Jones saga. It all began with Jones claiming that he had undergone a forced hospitalization. In journal entries posted to X, Jones recounted his ordeal. He claims to have been taken from his open by a group of firemen and injected with an unknown substance in the back of an ambulance. From there, he was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and later transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. Jones reportedly refused medications and was not told why he had been hospitalized.

Furthermore, Jones alleged that he had called Raiders GM Dave Zeigler "6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered." Jones has claimed that he is simply seeking answers about the behavior exhibited by the Raiders. "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here, I'm very sane, I'm to strong of a person to be mentally broken." The Raiders, LVFD, and LVPD all declined to comment on the situation.

