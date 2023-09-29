Chandler Jones Arrested In Las Vegas Amid Social Media Antics

Raiders defensive star Chandler Jones is reported to have been arrested on September 29. Jones was arrested by the Vegas Police Department hours after breaking down on a livestream before telling his social media followers that he planned to hit up a strip club. While TMZ was the first to report the arrest, the details remain scarce. However, a police spokesperson did tell the outlet that Jones was detained for violating a protective order.

Before Jones stepped away from social media on Thursday, he had engaged positively with Antonio Brown. "We gotta sit down and have a Kumbaya…call it CTE podcast! I love you too!" Jones wrote on X after AB sent some love his way. Hours earlier, Jones did a dawn livestream out in the Nevada desert. The Raiders defensive star was behaving erratically. He shone a powerful flashlight directly into the camera. Furthermore, he announced that Aaron Hernandez didn't kill himself in jail before bursting into tears.

Jones Arrested After Alleged Hospitalization

Furthermore, Jones' arrest comes at the end of another bizarre week for him. Earlier this week, Jones claimed that he was hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department. In journal entries posted to X, Jones recounted his ordeal. He claims to have been taken from his open by a group of firemen and injected with an unknown substance in the back of an ambulance. From there, he was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and later transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. Jones reportedly refused medications and was not told why he had been hospitalized.

Furthermore, Jones alleged that he had called Raiders GM Dave Zeigler "6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered." Jones has claimed that he is simply seeking answers about the behavior exhibited by the Raiders. "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here, I'm very sane, I'm to strong of a person to be mentally broken." The Raiders, LVFD, and LVPD all declined to comment on the situation.

