Chandler Jones Tags LeBron James And Kodak Black In Bizarre Instagram Video

Chandler Jones appears to have cooled off of LeBron James overnight. The Raiders defensive end, who is yet to play in the 2023 season, posted a bizarre video to his Instagram. Jones sits in his underwear eating cereal before also showing off his pantry. LeBron James and Kodak Black are both tagged in the videos. During a previous posting spree, Jones shared a screenshot of messages of support he received from LeBron on Instagram.

Perhaps more disturbingly, Jones opened up on the reason why he's beefing with the Raiders. In a tweet that Jones claimed came from a hack, he claimed that someone connected with the Raiders molested his goddaughter. Other tweets directly accused Raiders owner Mark Davis of covering for the perpetrator. Jones has been away from the Raiders since training camp. There is currently no reported expectation for him to return. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Jones Claims Raiders Sent Crisis Team To His House

However, these are just the latest allegations made by Jones. In since-deleted posts on his Instagram story, Jones claims that the team sent a "crisis team" to his house. Alongside an account of what happened, Jones posted a picture of what appeared to be the expired badge of a Las Vegas CRT officer.

"RAIDERS SENT HER TO MY PLACE SAID .. YOU NEED TO COME WITH US 'YOU'RE IN DANGER' 😂. THEY HAD ME OUTSIDE IN MY DRAWS LOL.. NAKED. THAT LADY WAS RUDE. THEN I GOT TO SHOWING HER SOME OF THEM TEXT. AND THEN SHE SWITCHED UP..BUDDY FROM THE RAIDERS TRIED TO GIVE ME THE LOOK..LIKE 'DON'T SAY ANYTHING' NOW I UNDERSTAND WHY PLAYERS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA. AT FIRST I FROWNED UPON IT. BUT IT'S OUR ONLY OUTLET. IF I DIDN'T DO THIS, IT WOULD'VE BEEN KEPT UNDER WRAPS.. ANYBODY INTERVIEW THEM AND ASK WHY I'M NOT ON WITH THE TEAM? BECAUSE I DON'T KNOW," Jones wrote earlier this month. The Raiders are 1-1 after two weeks of the 2023 season.

