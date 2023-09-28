Chandler Jones Sparks More Concern After Bizarre Livestream

Chandler Jones has continued to concern fans with his antics. The most recent update to the unfolding saga is a livestream Jones did earlier this week. Jones, who appeared to be out in the desert, shone a flashlight directly at this camera before starting to cry uncontrollably after claiming that Aaron Hernandez didn't kill himself in prison.

Jones remains away from the Las Vegas Raiders and was recently added to their non-football injury reserve list. Previously, Jones had publicly beefed with the Raiders over unknown circumstances. In since-deleted tweets, Jones appeared to claim that Raiders ownership was "protecting" someone who had molested Jones' goddaughter. However, Jones claimed that the tweets were the result of a hacker. Despite this, Jones has since reiterated these claims in new tweets.

Read More: Chandler Jones Tags LeBron James And Kodak Black In Bizarre Instagram Video

Jones Claims Forced Hospitalization

Earlier this week, Jones claimed that he was hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department. In journal entries posted to X, Jones recounted his ordeal. He claims to have been taken from his open by a group of firemen and injected with an unknown substance in the back of an ambulance. From there, he was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and later transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. Jones reportedly refused medications and was not told why he had been hospitalized. Furthermore, Jones claimed the "5 to 7" firemen who brought him to the hospital had told him that he was the subject of a "court hold".

Furthermore, Jones alleged that he had called Raiders GM Dave Zeigler "6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered." Jones has claimed that he is simply seeking answers about the behavior exhibited by the Raiders. "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here, I'm very sane, I'm to strong of a person to be mentally broken." The Raiders, LVFD, and LVPD all declined to comment on the situation.

Read More: Chandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent A “Crisis Team” To His House

[via]