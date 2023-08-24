Polo G & Family Bail Out Of Prison On Felony Charges After Police Raid: Report

Authorities reportedly released Polo G and his brother from prison on bond, and got felony charges following a Wednesday (August 23) police raid on the Chicago rapper’s home. Moreover, his mother also clarified that they released his sister as well, and she announced that Polo and his sibling Taurean came home. Both had a $100,000 bail, left jail on Thursday (August 24), and have upcoming court dates on September 12 and 13, respectively. However, after officials finished the raid, police arrested them on Wednesday for several felonies, according to TMZ Hip Hop. These include kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, and they bonded out the following day. In addition, on Wednesday, the Hall Of Fame MC’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke to XXL about these developments.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” he remarked to the publication. “The officers have detained [Polo G] to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted [criminal], as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not convicted and never was convicted. I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Polo G’s Mother Announces His & His Brother’s Release From Prison

Furthermore, Cohen referred to an earlier 2021 incident with this statement. Authorities arrested Polo G in Miami and faced charges of “battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief.” Regarding the robbery charges, it seems authorities were concerned that he was harboring a fugitive, and other reports suggested that the robbery fugitive in question was Taurean. “Polo, Leilani, and Baby are detained,” his mother had written on social media. “An active investigation is taking place… To my knowledge, Polo is not the object / focus of the investigation. I am hopeful that the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency. I will update you all as time permits.”

Polo’s Sister Speaks Out After Prison Release

Meanwhile, this threw a wrench into the 24-year-old’s release rollout, although more clicks can’t hurt. His upcoming album Hood Poet may be his last, and it’s unclear if this legal case will impact it significantly. Hopefully he’s able to sort all this out and authorities can get a clearer image of who’s at fault. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Polo G.

