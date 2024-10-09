Lil Tay Namedrops Halsey While Erupting On Haters For Saying Her Heart Issue Was A Hoax

Lil Tay is calling out the double standard.

Lil Tay has been in the public eye ever since she was a little kid. Overall, her time on the internet has been nothing short of controversial, as many were/are of the opinion that she was/is just a clout chaser of sorts. However, she's only fed off the criticism and is now looking to forge a path in the music industry as well. Unfortunately, she the teenager has not had the easiest start, as she was going through someone faking her and her brother's death around this time last year. Then, just a few weeks ago, she was diagnosed with a heart tumor, which required ICU attention. She seems to be bouncing back well, as she just released her second single, "Growing Up."

However, even though it was an emotional record for her to write --it was partially inspired by her recent health scare-- people online are tearing into everything surrounding it. They feel that the track and heart problem are all attempts at bringing more attention to Tay. The multi-media personality decided to address it in a heated rant on her social media. She mentioned how other artists like Halsey, for example, can do the same thing and be praised for it.

Lil Tay Goes Off

"So Halsey can get cancer (actually lupus and a T-cell disorder) and drop a single the exact same day she announces her cancer and its bold", she began. "But I've been gone for a f***ing year 'cause I've been dealing with a lot of s***... And suddenly I'm pulling a PR stunt? Even though I'm dropping my song weeks later? Doesn't make any f***ing sense. You haters are literally being insensitive and slow on purpose." But despite how angry she is, Lil Tay isn't going to let it get to her and she's going to promote her new song a lot.