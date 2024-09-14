Lil Tay Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery For “Life-Threatening” Tumor

Lil Tay is recovering.

Earlier this week, Lil Tay's fans grew concerned when her Twitter/X account shared various worrisome messages. The person running the account shared that she was in the ICU for a "life-threatening" health issue, which they later revealed to be a heart tumor. Unfortunately, some social media users were hesitant to believe the account's claims. This is largely due to her death hoax last year, which was allegedly orchestrated by her father.

Now, however, it's been revealed that she recently had open heart surgery. "We are overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success! We are deeply thankful to her surgeon, cardiologist and the team who are the best in the world! Thank you for the love, prayers, and positive energy you have all sent her way," they captioned a clip of Lil Tay lying in a hospital bed today. "Thank you for your continued support. We are off to a great start on the road to recovery."

The account went on to address the aforementioned death hoax, clarifying that Lil Tay and her mother were not behind it. Instead, they alleged that her father "was the person who hacked into her Instagram account and faked her death as a last attempt to ruin her reputation after losing the court battle over her career and custody." They added that Lil Tay and her mother "have nothing to do" with her father at this point.