Lil Tay Diagnosed With “Life-Threatening” Heart Tumor

Lil Tay's team is asking for "love and prayers."

Yesterday, several posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts prompted concern among her followers. One of the posts claimed that her team had "devastating news" about the personality, and the other revealed that she was in the ICU. Of course, some fans were immediately suspicious, as her death has been faked in the past. Despite this, whoever's running her X account insists their claims are legit. They shut down a community note claiming that her health scare was a hoax today.

"This community note is by a random kid, the note is extremely immoral and hateful," Lil Tay's account wrote. "Especially as Lil Tay is dealing with a life-threatening emergency." They went on to retweet a supportive post from one fan, who said Lil Tay hinted at having a condition in a merch drop a few months ago.

Lil Tay's X Account Shares More Details Of Her Life-Threatening Health Emergency

At first, it was unclear exactly what landed her in the hospital in such serious condition. Now, however, her account has revealed that she's been diagnosed with a heart tumor. "Tay has been diagnosed with a life threatening heart tumor. We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers," they wrote. The post arrived alongside a clip of a doctor going over an ultrasound of Lil Tay's heart. Some social media users aren't convinced still, prompting her X account to