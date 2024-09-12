Lil Tay Diagnosed With “Life-Threatening” Heart Tumor

Yesterday, several posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts prompted concern among her followers. One of the posts claimed that her team had "devastating news" about the personality, and the other revealed that she was in the ICU. Of course, some fans were immediately suspicious, as her death has been faked in the past. Despite this, whoever's running her X account insists their claims are legit. They shut down a community note claiming that her health scare was a hoax today.
"This community note is by a random kid, the note is extremely immoral and hateful," Lil Tay's account wrote. "Especially as Lil Tay is dealing with a life-threatening emergency." They went on to retweet a supportive post from one fan, who said Lil Tay hinted at having a condition in a merch drop a few months ago.
Lil Tay's X Account Shares More Details Of Her Life-Threatening Health Emergency
At first, it was unclear exactly what landed her in the hospital in such serious condition. Now, however, her account has revealed that she's been diagnosed with a heart tumor. "Tay has been diagnosed with a life threatening heart tumor. We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers," they wrote. The post arrived alongside a clip of a doctor going over an ultrasound of Lil Tay's heart. Some social media users aren't convinced still, prompting her X account to
This community note is misleading, as something is indeed wrong with Tay. Last time, it was her absentee father who hacked into her accounts and faked her death. However, this time, she is in the ICU. She was diagnosed with a heart tumor. But we will keep you updated as we receive more information. Please continue to pray for Tay. What do you think of Lil Tay's social media accounts claiming she's been diagnosed with a heart tumor? What about some fans still refusing to believe it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Lil Tay's "Death" Sparks Suspicion