Lil Tay Swatted, Accuses “Psycho” Father

Social media star Lil Tay has claimed that her home was recently swatted. Furthermore, Tay accused her "psycho" father, Chris Hope, of being behind the incident. "[He] swatted me to prevent me from continuing to expose his racism, misogyny, sexually abusive behavior, and domestic violence. You cannot fucking stop me. You cannot fucking silence me," Tay said in an Instagram video. She went on to refer to him as a "psycho" and said she was speaking out for "all the girls and women". Hope has not responded, at least publicly, to any of the allegations made by his daughter.

Swatting, the act of falsely alerting law enforcement to a serious crime at a private residence, has become more and more common in recent years. It became a common online prank often leveled against streamers and other internet personalities. Furthermore, Nicki Minaj has reportedly been the victim of numerous swatting attempts this year alone.

Tay Continues To Paint Father As Monster

Tay's latest comments are just her most recent defiance of her father, who was reportedly behind her abrupt social media exit five years ago. In a recent livestream, Tay made disturbing allegations against her father. Tay, whom Christopher consistently referred to as "Claire" during the recent death hoax, labeled her father as a sexual deviant. She alleged that her father used Craigslist to seek female companionship and that his current wife, Hanee, is a "scammer".

Furthermore, and perhaps more disturbingly, Tay alleged that her father would perform sexual acts in front of her. "Inappropriate sexual behavior" was reportedly "normalized" in her father's house. Additionally, Tay said that her father would "do the most out-of-pocket sexual shit" in front of her. While shocking, some people have already called cap. Some have pointed to her recent "SUCKER 4 GREEN" video as proof that Tay has not moved to a better environment.

