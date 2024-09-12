Lil Tay In The ICU For “Life-Threatening Emergency,” Her Social Media Accounts Claim

Lil Tay's team is asking for prayers.

Last night, various posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts left her supporters extremely concerned. "We have devastating news regarding Tay," one Tweet read. This was followed by another claiming she was in the ICU in "serious condition." At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what landed the personality in the hospital. Hopefully, she'll be able to get the treatment she needs quickly and make a full recovery.

With that being said, not everybody thinks that the account is being truthful. Various X users are accusing her of faking this health emergency for publicity. One community note left on the announcement, for example, encouraged readers not to believe it. "Lil Tay rent due again," it said. "Don't fall for this." Her account later responded to this, slamming whoever wrote the note for downplaying the dire situation.

Lil Tay's Account Shuts Down Rumors Her Health Scare Is A Hoax

"This community note is by a random kid, the note is extremely immoral and hateful," they wrote. "Especially as Lil Tay is dealing with a life-threatening emergency. 'Due again' .. last time her abusive father faked her death." The account was referencing a viral scandal that took place last year when Lil Tay's Instagram account announced that she and her brother had passed away. This was later proven false, and Meta confirmed that her account had been hacked.