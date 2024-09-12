Lil Tay In The ICU For “Life-Threatening Emergency,” Her Social Media Accounts Claim

Last night, various posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts left her supporters extremely concerned. "We have devastating news regarding Tay," one Tweet read. This was followed by another claiming she was in the ICU in "serious condition." At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what landed the personality in the hospital. Hopefully, she'll be able to get the treatment she needs quickly and make a full recovery.
With that being said, not everybody thinks that the account is being truthful. Various X users are accusing her of faking this health emergency for publicity. One community note left on the announcement, for example, encouraged readers not to believe it. "Lil Tay rent due again," it said. "Don't fall for this." Her account later responded to this, slamming whoever wrote the note for downplaying the dire situation.
Read More: Lil Tay's "Death" Sparks Suspicion
Lil Tay's Account Shuts Down Rumors Her Health Scare Is A Hoax
"This community note is by a random kid, the note is extremely immoral and hateful," they wrote. "Especially as Lil Tay is dealing with a life-threatening emergency. 'Due again' .. last time her abusive father faked her death." The account was referencing a viral scandal that took place last year when Lil Tay's Instagram account announced that she and her brother had passed away. This was later proven false, and Meta confirmed that her account had been hacked.
“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the announcement read. The personality later accused her father of being behind the death hoax, and of abuse, which he denied. What do you think of Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing that she's in the ICU? What about some social media users refusing to believe it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Lil Tay Swatted, Accuses "Psycho" Father