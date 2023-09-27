Lil Tay Reportedly Spotted At LAX Following Death Hoax

For many, early August was the first time they thought about Lil Tay in a long time. The once ubiquitous child rapper and social media star who became mired in custody battles returned to Instagram. But what she returned with was a post that shockingly announced her passing at just 14 years old. Pretty much immediately though, rumors online swirled about the authenticity of the post. Like many of the controversies surrounding the young influencer, details were and still are incredibly hazy about what actually happened.

Just a day after the original announcement was made Lil Tay returned to social media to refute the assertion that she had died. She made a post claiming that her account was hacked and the death announcement was fake. Even Meta themselves confirmed that they helped Tay recover her account from hackers lending more credence to the theory that someone got into her account to make a deliberate fake announcement. That's already quite a bit to process but it's starting to seem like just the tip of the iceberg in the ongoing drama surrounding Tay.

Now, new videos are circulating online of what appears to be Lil Tay arriving at LAX. The clips come as news broke that her mother Angela Tian won another major victory in the custody battle for Tay. Though it's hard to make much of the short video, check out the post in its entirety above.

Recently, Lil Tay took to her Instagram story to blame the hacking and death hoax on her dad. "My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death," she wrote on her Instagram story. Yesterday Tay's father shot back. He made a statement denying that he had anything to do with the hacking of her account or faking of her death. In the statement he also threatened to sue for defamation over the way he had been portrayed. What do you think of the new videos of Lil Tay seemingly arriving at LAX? Let us know in the comment section below.

