Lil Tay Claims Her Father Is The One Who Faked Her Death

Lil Tay is a social media personality who has been embroiled in a ton of controversy as of late. Just last month, it was reported that she had passed away. Overall, there were people who believed she and her brother had died in a car accident. However, it was quickly revealed that Tay was, in fact, alive. Moreover, all sorts of allegations began to come out regarding her family, and her father in particular. There had been a custody battle in the past, and it's what ultimately led to her lack of content over the last five years.

Once the death hoax was sorted out, Lil Tay reportedly went to Los Angeles so that she could live with her mother. Subsequently, there were more rumors about her father and what he may have been orchestrating behind the scenes. Well, today, it seems like the former social media star is speaking out. On her Instagram story earlier today, we got an image of her father, followed by an accusation. "My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death," she wrote. Moreover, she included his name, Christopher J. Hope.

Read More: Lil Tay’s Future Instagram Career To Be Decided By Custody Battle

Lil Tay Speaks Out

These are obviously some hefty allegations. Faking a death can lead to some serious consequences. Additionally, the allegations of abuse, domestic violence, and racism, are all extremely serious. Of course, none of these allegations have been substantiated, and it is important to remember that this is all alleged, for the time being. However, many are issuing support to the former child star. Considering recent circumstances, she definitely needs some help right now.

For the time being, these are all the details that have been provided by Lil Tay and her account. It remains to be seen whether or not more details or updates will be provided. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Lil Tay Returns Amid Controversy In Teaser Video For “Ellen Dance”