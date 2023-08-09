Lil Tay Dead At 14: Viral Internet Star & Her Late Brother Mourned By Family

As we continue to mourn the death of Angus Cloud, another famous figure has been taken from us too soon. On Wednesday (August 9), former viral internet sensation Lil Tay’s Instagram feed lit up with her first post in years. Unfortunately, the update came in the form of a message from the 14-year-old’s family. It confirmed that their daughter and her older brother have lost their lives under sudden circumstances that weren’t fully disclosed. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the message begins.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock,” they went on to write. “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss. Circumstances surrounding Clair and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.” In the comments, many have already begun speculating about what may have led up to the teenager’s death. Several are pointing out the absurdities of her disappearing from IG for years before dying.

Read More: Lil Tay’s Future Instagram Career To Be Decided By Custody Battle

Lil Tay’s Family Shares Tragic News of Her Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Tay (@liltay)

Tay’s family noted that their daughter “will forever remain in [their] hearts,” as well as that “her absence [leaves] an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.” Seeing as an investigation has been confirmed as ongoing, it’s likely that more answers will surface over the coming weeks. As DailyMail reports, the Canadian-born content creator moved to Los Angeles after blowing up online in 2017. Though some found her antics entertaining, many expressed concern about the swearing and fighting taking place in then-9-year-old Lil Tay’s videos.

She eventually appeared on Good Morning America with her mom, Angela Tian, to defend her online personality, though the family matriarch was reportedly fired for allowing her daughter to “flex” in houses she was supposed to be showing. Claire’s father also faced allegations of abuse over the years, though it remains unclear if authorities are looking to them, or other parties for answers at this time. RIP.

Read More: Instagram Star Lil Tay Returns With “Bad News”

[Via]