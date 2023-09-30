Lil Tay Drops “SUCKER 4 GREEN” Music Video, Throws Shade At Dad On Live: Watch

When she first rose to fame thanks to her explicit videos going viral online as a child, Lil Tay knew exactly how to keep all eyes focused on her. Much to the world's surprise, the young girl disappeared from the spotlight. Years later, she was declared dead under mysterious circumstances in August. Thankfully, it's since been confirmed that the Canadian entertainer is alive and well. She's claimed that her father is responsible for orchestrating all the chaos. As we previously reported, he's threatened to sue her for defamation.

It seems the social media personality isn't phased by her parent potentially taking legal action, as she made a bold return to Instagram on Saturday (September 30) afternoon. Tay shared the music video for her new "SUCKER 4 GREEN" music video. It's far less rap-centric than listeners were expecting to hear from the historically tough-talking teen. Instead, she's crafted a hit that sounds ready to play in an H&M or Hollister, though not everyone approves of the somewhat salacious content featured in the visual.

Lil Tay Turns Heads with Her "SUCKER 4 GREEN" Visual

Tay likely expected that her audience would have burning questions, and she's doing her best to answer them. She briefly went Live on IG a few times before getting any clear messages out. As Dexerto reports, Tay shared harrowing allegations about her father, Chris Hope, claiming that he had sexual relations with a woman while in the same room as her.

In addition to this, Hope's daughter said that he often referred to Craigslist as a place to find female companions. His current partner, Hanee Hope, is a "scammer," according to Tay. She also alleged that in Chris' house, "inappropriate sexual behaviour" was normalized, as was "doing the most out-of-pocket sexual s**t" in front of her.

Teen Goes Live to Address Death Hoax and More

Well, there's certainly been a lot to process over the past few weeks in terms of Lil Tay's death hoax and new single. Do you have any theories as to what the teen internet sensation is planning for her future? Feel free to share them in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

