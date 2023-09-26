Lil Tay’s Father Threatens To Sue For Defamation After He Is Accused Of Faking Social Media Star’s Death

Lil Tay was involved in a very bizarre death hoax just last month. Overall, the reports of her death were extremely shocking. Fans could not believe that the 14-year-old was dead, especially given how suddenly it was all reported. However, over the coming days, the story began to unravel and it was revealed that she did not die. Instead, someone had conjured up this very weird hoax that fans began investigating. So far, there is still no concrete evidence in regard to who did it.

However, today, a post from Lil Tay's Instagram account suggested that it was her father who had something to do with this. Overall, it was a wild accusation that stunned quite a few people. Furthermore, the post detailed how Christopher J. Hope is allegedly a misogynist woman beater who is also racist and abusive to his children. According to TMZ, Hope has responded to the posts, claiming that he intends to sue whoever is responsible for defamation. He also denied any wrongdoing.

Lil Tay's Father Speaks

"The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit," Hope said. "Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account." Needless to say, Hope is livid at these allegations. That said, no one actually knows who is running the account and who made the post.

This is a developing story that doesn't seem to be seeing much progression towards the truth of what really happened. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

