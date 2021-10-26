sued
- ViralLil Tay's Father Threatens To Sue For Defamation After He Is Accused Of Faking Social Media Star's DeathLil Tay's father was upset by some allegations that were made earlier today.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Hit With $2 Million Gap LawsuitYe has been sued by Gap.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlueface Sued For Strip Club ShootingA woman who claimed to be injured in the Las Vegas shooting now filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper and the establishment in question.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Sued By Former Personal ChefWeezy is facing a lawsuit from Morghan Medlock, who claims she was wrongfully terminated.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDaBaby Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "Rockstar" Beat From ProducerThe Charlotte-raised artist is being sued for illegally using JuJu Beatz's composition.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Sued Over Alleged Trademark Infringement By Another RapperSouth Carolina native Warren Hamilton – who has reportedly gone by "SIX9" since 2007 – is taking the "GOOBA" rapper to court.By Hayley Hynes
- TVQuinta Brunson & ABC Sued For Copyright Infringement Over "Abbott Elementary"The Emmy-nominated series just started production on its second season.By Joshua Robinson
- TechElon Musk Officially Sued By Twitter After Backing Out Of $44B Acquisition DealSince the Tesla CEO signed on the dotted line, Twitter expects him to pay up.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Allegedly Sued For Millions After Bailing On Concerts: ReportTwo lawsuits have been brought up against the 26-year-old New Yorker.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West Sued For $400K Over Unpaid Rental ClothesKanye West is allegedly hanging on to 13 fashion pieces that he was supposed to return.By Alexander Cole
- Random6ix9ine Sued For $2 Million After Allegedly Skipping Two Concerts6ix9ine was reportedly set to perform two concerts in Hollywood, however, he ended up bailing at the last minute.By Alexander Cole
- LifeUSC Sues YouTubers For Posing As Russian Mafia During "Classroom Takeover" Prank VideoEric Kanevsky and Yuguo Bai were arrested at gunpoint in a university parking lot.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJerry Jones Sued By Woman Claiming To Be His DaughterAlexandra Davis says Jerry Jones paid her mom a significant amount of money in the 90s.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist For $10M Over Puma DealLaMelo Ball's former publicist claims that the Charlotte Hornets player owes her $10M for helping him secure the Puma deal. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBirdman Slapped With $150K Lawsuit For Breach Of Rental Contract: ReportBirdman was recently sued by Cycad Management for five months worth of back rent and unpaid cleaning fees. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBoosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over "Legendz Of The Streets" Tour, Issues Video ResponseBoosie Badazz claims TMZ is ignoring the real details of the Atlanta concert brawl.By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureIRS Sues Chris Tucker For Nearly $10 Million In Back Taxes: ReportThe "Rush Hour" actor is in some hot water.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin, Armorer & More Sued By "Rust" Gaffer Serge Svetnoy"Rust" gaffer Serge Svetnoy has named Alec Baldwin in a lawsuit that accuses several parties of negligence.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersKanye West's Yeezy Brand Sued For Shipping DelaysCustomers say Yeezy never shipped their items and never notified them of possible delays. By Taylor McCloud