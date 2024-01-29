YFN Lucci Looks Unrecognizable In New Mugshot From Prison

It looks like YFN Lucci finally got that haircut that the court promised him before his trial a couple of weeks ago. Moreover, a new mugshot surfaced of him online on Sunday (January 28), and people were very quick to comment on his bald head after sporting a long and wild look while in the pen. "tf, ain’t this n***a have a full head of dreads like yesterday [crying emoji]," one fan wrote under DJ Akademiks' Instagram coverage of the picture. "N***a went from Kodak to magic Johnson overnight," another added, while others had some more pop culture references to give. "He Look like CJ from Grove St [crying laughing emoji]," a user joked.

Furthermore, this follows the news that YFN Lucci received a 20-year sentence in his RICO case. However, given that he will be eligible for parole in just a couple of months -– and the State's letter to the pardon and parole board that reflects a lack of objection to an early release -– he could be out in three and a half months. Of course, this is all quite muddy thanks to our broken legal system, and many things could occur to slow this down. But the Atlanta native at least has some bright light at the end of the tunnel, and that's more than most ever get in U.S. prisons.

YFN Lucci's New Mugshot & Look

Meanwhile, another point of contention that came up concerning YFN Lucci recently is his past romance with Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's daughter. The two went out before his arrest, and many fans asked her after this sentence whether she'd take him back. Unfortunately for any shippers out there, she seemed to shut down the idea altogether, although that doesn't reflect a lack of care and support. "I’m not tied to no man, I’m single. I’m Tired of the speculations . And I’m not looking back . At all . Send me everything new," Carter tweeted.

In addition, the rap world reacted with fervor upon the news of Lucci's sentence -– and some with boastfulness. For example, 50 Cent took credit for this sentence because he recommended his lawyer, and it ended up working out. Surely more MCs and media figures will respond to all this in the near future, especially as he might find freedom sooner than anticipated. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on YFN Lucci.

