50 Cent Credits Himself For YFN Lucci's Sentence After Recommending Lawyer, Drew Findling Responds

Earlier this week, YFN Lucci finally received his sentence after pleading guilty to one count of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act. He received 10 years in prison and another 10 on probation. According to WSB-TV's Michael Seiden, however, he'll reportedly only be serving roughly 3.5 additional months behind bars. 50 Cent recently reacted to the sentence on social media, singing the praises of Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling.

In the past, the "Billion Dollar Lawyer" has represented the likes of Cardi B, Offset, Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, and even former POTUS Donald Trump. According to Fif, he recommended Findling to Lucci, which ultimately worked out in his favor. In a new clip, he says that he got nervous in the beginning, as Lucci's mother came to him and expressed that she was unsure of how things would pan out for her son. "I started feeling shaky about this sh*t," he explains. "I said 'Oh, sh*t.' I started feeling cr*zy."

50 Cent Praises Drew Findling For His Work In YFN Lucci's Case

He goes on to describe how he went to Findling after hearing mumblings of a 20-year sentence, but the lawyer reassured him that everything would work out in the end. "I go, 'Drew, is this real? Like 20 motherf*cking years?' And he said, 'Don't worry about it, I've got it.'"

"Next thing you know, 20 years turned into four months," he recalls. "You need a lawyer motherf*cker? You need Drew Findling." After seeing 50 Cent praise him on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, Findling dropped a simple red heart emoji in the comments section. What do you think of 50 Cent crediting himself for YFN Lucci's sentence after recommending him a good lawyer? What about Lucci getting 20 years, but being eligible for parole in as little as four months? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

