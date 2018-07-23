Drew Findling
- Music50 Cent Credits Himself For YFN Lucci's Sentence After Recommending Lawyer, Drew Findling RespondsDespite being sentenced to 10 years in prison and another 10 on probation, YFN Lucci will be eligible for parole in only four months.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRich The Kid Calls Takeoff His "Twin" In Heartbreaking TributeThe grief is palpable as more information about Takeoff's death is shared. The late rapper's attorney issued a statement.By Erika Marie
- GramYFN Lucci Pens Message About Not Receiving The Same Love He GivesThis comes on the heels of news that his murder and racketeering trial will begin next year.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control CEO Offers Lawyer $1 Million For JT's Early Prison ReleasePierre "Pee" Thomas is parting ways with a lot of money for JT to come home.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset's Arresting Officer Ignored Field Sobriety Test After Smelling Weed: ReportOffset's lawyer may have been on to something.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset's Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing Field Sobriety Test: ReportOffset's lawyer, Drew Findling, thinks this is further proof the rapper was targeted.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Was Weaving Through Lanes Before He Was Pulled Over, Police SayCops say Offset was going in and out of lanes prior to his arrest.By Aron A.